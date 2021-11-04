Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Up 1.7%

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 392 ($5.12) and last traded at GBX 386.50 ($5.05). 457,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 281,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.96).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Luceco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Luceco alerts:

The company has a market cap of £621.49 million and a PE ratio of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 385.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 368.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Luceco’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.