Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.15

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 126757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.74.

Get Lufax alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. Research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth $150,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth $237,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.