Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 8.4%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. 2,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYEL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $194,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.