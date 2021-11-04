Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYFT. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.23.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. Lyft has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,642 shares of company stock worth $3,394,827. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 74.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 156,320 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of Lyft by 28.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $38,134,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Lyft by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

