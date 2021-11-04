Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,827 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lyft by 5.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lyft by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lyft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 648,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

