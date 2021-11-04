Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $45.32, but opened at $52.11. Lyft shares last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 288,890 shares traded.
The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 74.5% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.9% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lyft by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 648,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.90.
Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
