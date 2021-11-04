Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $45.32, but opened at $52.11. Lyft shares last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 288,890 shares traded.

The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,827. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 74.5% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.9% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lyft by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 648,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

