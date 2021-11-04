Lynrock Lake LP Has $4.98 Million Stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. CyberOptics accounts for approximately 0.3% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CyberOptics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in CyberOptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.67. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,935. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $326.98 million, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

