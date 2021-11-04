LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $118.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Shares of LYB opened at $93.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $4,189,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

