MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60 to $0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million to $161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.02 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.640 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.14.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 531,699 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,318. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 257.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.