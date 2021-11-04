Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,901 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

