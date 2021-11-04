Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

