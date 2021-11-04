Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $486.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

