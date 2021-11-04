Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 260.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. MAI Capital Management grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

