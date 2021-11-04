Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 42.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Xerox stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

