Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 9,041 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 311.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,707. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

