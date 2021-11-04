Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

EPR opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

