Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $22.42

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.42, but opened at $23.35. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 1,604 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

