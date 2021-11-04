Magna International (MG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of C$1.77 per share for the quarter.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.41 billion.

MG opened at C$103.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.53. The stock has a market cap of C$31.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$67.93 and a 12 month high of C$126.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.538 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 target price for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$106.25.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

