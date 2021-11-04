Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHNC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.