Mairs & Power Inc. Has $15.29 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,674 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,513. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.