Mairs & Power Inc. Has $155.31 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.5% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $155,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $254.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 129,140 shares of company stock valued at $34,240,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.