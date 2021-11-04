Mairs & Power Inc. Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Black Hills worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after purchasing an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

BKH traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

