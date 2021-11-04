Mairs & Power Inc. Raises Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.88% of Proto Labs worth $22,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,900,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,224,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,086,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,540,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,208 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRLB. Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NYSE PRLB traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,907. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

