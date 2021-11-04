Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 728,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,199 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for about 3.2% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $328,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,052,508. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $504.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 145.34, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $264.05 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.45.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

