Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 101,576 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101,576 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $40,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.69 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.05.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.