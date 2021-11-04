Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 41,360 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,360 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises 2.1% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 2.66% of Donaldson worth $212,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

