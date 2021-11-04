Man Group plc Cuts Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,298,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,223 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $48,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

