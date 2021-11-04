Man Group plc Decreases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 327,000 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $40,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $122.94 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.