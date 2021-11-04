Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $60,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,571,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,458,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,999 shares of company stock worth $162,829,227. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.71.

REGN stock opened at $652.10 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $615.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

