Man Group plc Has $65.86 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $65,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $187.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

