Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 126,448 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 2.17% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $52,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

BLMN stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 294.93% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.