Man Group plc Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,109,122 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $55,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 59,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,678,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 568,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,987,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 175,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.36 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.