Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $20.30 on Thursday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.33 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

