Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $20.30 on Thursday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.33 and a beta of 1.12.
MAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
