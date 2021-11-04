Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $134,000 in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 61.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 10.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1,182.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 147.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 127.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 815,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ITI opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.00, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

