Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,536,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $132.65 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average is $112.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

