Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 204 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $716,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 482,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 34,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

