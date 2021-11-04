Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 34 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $2,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.47.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $328.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.76. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $232.09 and a 12-month high of $330.16. The firm has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

