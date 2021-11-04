Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

VIH stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.