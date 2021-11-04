Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $31,891,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 114,010 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

XOM stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $270.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

