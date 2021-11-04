Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $48,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,105,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,178,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,344,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $676.58 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $364.84 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $673.50 and its 200-day moving average is $671.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

