Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.46% of Manning & Napier worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 99.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 82.8% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MN opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 3.01. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 16.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

