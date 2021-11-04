ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Update

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 437,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of MANT opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $69.20 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after acquiring an additional 390,227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,342 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

