ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Update

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 437,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of MANT opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $69.20 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after acquiring an additional 390,227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,342 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
