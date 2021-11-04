ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. ManTech International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.660-$3.710 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.66-3.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded down $8.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 398,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,299. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ManTech International has a one year low of $69.20 and a one year high of $101.35.

Get ManTech International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.