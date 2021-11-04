ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. ManTech International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.660-$3.710 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.66-3.71 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded down $8.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 398,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,299. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ManTech International has a one year low of $69.20 and a one year high of $101.35.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
