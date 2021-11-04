Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.29. 284,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,579. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $109,359,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after buying an additional 3,417,417 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 177.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,353,000 after buying an additional 2,378,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,865,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,619,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,005,000 after buying an additional 1,796,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

