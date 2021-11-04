Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.50.

TSE:MFC traded down C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.89. 8,653,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,396. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$25.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 22.1900013 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total transaction of C$72,683.56. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$322,455.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$228,039.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $926,405.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

