MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0407

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $45.47 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00088177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00101659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.87 or 0.07335926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,040.94 or 0.99313500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022647 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

