Marathon Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 74,800 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. comprises about 1.0% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $88,039,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $31,780,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $19,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. 151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

