Marathon Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.1% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

QCOM stock opened at $154.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.