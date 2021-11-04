Marathon Capital Management Has $1.36 Million Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nokia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,474,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 117,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

