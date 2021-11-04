Marathon Capital Management Has $3.55 Million Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. The Shyft Group comprises 0.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYF. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 138.5% in the second quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 191,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 111,247 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 332,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 95,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SHYF opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

